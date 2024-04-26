Israel Repeatedly Targeted Palestinians in Designated Safe Zones: Report
Israel ordered at least seven deadly strikes on designated safe zones in Gaza, according to an exclusive investigative report by NBC News. On Dec. 18, the IDF dropped leaflets directing Palestinian refugees in Rafah to the Tal Al Sultan and Al Zuhur neighborhoods, as well as the Al Shaboura refugee camp. In the weeks and months that followed, all three locations were targeted by IDF strikes. Tal Al Sultan was hit by a deadly airstrike less than a month after refugees were told the area was safe. Fast forward another month, and Israel unleashed a deadly strike on the Al Shaboura camp which killed 67 people. Al Shaboura has been targeted as recently as this past week, as an Israeli strike leveled a building, killing a pregnant woman, whose newborn briefly survived, before dying on Friday. “People are fleeing to roads that the government told them to use to places where the Israeli government told them to go,” said Sari Bashi, the program director at Human Rights Watch. “And when they go there, they get killed.”