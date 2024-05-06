Tom Brady Whispers Message to Comedian Jeff Ross After Roast Joke
NOT HAPPY
While the jokes at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast, The Greatest Roast of All Time, mostly landed without a hitch, the seven-time Super Bowl champion appeared more than a little concerned after a particular dig at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Footage of the now-viral moment shows Jeff Ross, the “Roastmaster General,” describing how Brady was picked in the sixth round, eventually leading to an overall 199th pick. “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” The joke was in reference to a 2019 incident involving Kraft, who faced charges of soliciting prostitution after visiting a Florida massage parlor. The charges were eventually dropped and Kraft wrote a public letter of apology. After the roast joke, Ross is seen pointing and waving to Kraft, who is in the crowd. As the audience reacts, the camera pans to Brady, who gets off his chair as Ross begins, “I love Robert Kraft, I…..” Brady approaches Ross and whispers in his ear, though audible: “Never say that shit again.” A nervous Ross replies he was just “having fun.”