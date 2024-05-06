Suspect in Custody After Infant Abducted From Murder Scene Is Found
DISCOVERED
The 10-month-old baby girl who went missing from the crime scene where her mother and another woman were killed has been found, authorities said, and a suspect in her disappearance was taken into custody. The FBI did not provide any details on Eleia Maria Torres’ condition and did not name the suspect. Torres disappeared from the grisly murder scene where her mother and her mother’s friend were found shot dead in a New Mexico park on Friday afternoon. Police found the two women, identified as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23, alongside an empty baby stroller and other baby items, which led cops to believe Torres had been kidnapped. A 5-year-old girl, Torres’ sister, was also found with a head injury at the crime scene where the women were shot and is recovering, police added. The fathers of both Torres and her sister have been working with the investigators, police told reporters on Sunday.