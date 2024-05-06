RNC Hires Ex-Bikini Model As Its New Spokesperson: Report
IT’S TRUMP’S PARTY NOW
Following a mass overhaul that saw the installation of Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law as co-chair, the RNC has hired a 28-year-old former bikini model as one of its newest spokespeople, according to a new report in the New York Post. Elizabeth Pipko, who has posed for the pages of Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and Esquire, has been a longtime admirer of Donald Trump, having previously worked on his 2016 campaign, she told the Post. “The things he’s been through have been unreal. A lot of people look at what he’s up against every day and see his real character,” Pipko said of Trump, who is currently facing four criminal trials in different states. The RNC has been undergoing a Trump-centered transition since longtime chair Ronna McDaniel was replaced by Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump in February. Since then, the organization has seen an estimated 60 employees cut. Given the Trump camp’s penchant for glamorous brunette women who are comfortable on camera, this latest hire seems very on-brand.