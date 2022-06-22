Lawmaker Whose Capitol Riot Livestream Backfired Spectacularly Gets 3 Months in Prison
OWN GOAL
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia lawmaker, has been sentenced to three months in jail for storming the Capitol on January 6, an event that prosecutors said he livestreamed on Facebook. Evans’ political career was short and not-so-sweet, as he was sworn in as a Republican state delegate only a few weeks before the insurrection and gave up his post on January 9, three days after breaking the laws he was elected to protect. One of at least 825 people charged so far, Evans pleaded guilty in March and admitted to filming the livestream. Prosecutors allege that Evans, not one for subtlety, screamed, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” and “Patriots ain’t gonna stand down to tyranny anymore!” in the video. Evans will be on supervised release after serving his sentence.