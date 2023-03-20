Drug Dealer Rolled Exec’s Body Up in Rug After Accidental Overdose, Cops Say
UNHAPPY ENDING
A “known drug dealer” previously wanted for questioning in the disappearance and death of a Georgia construction firm executive has been formally charged in the case, Louisiana authorities said. Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested on Monday and booked on charges including unlawful disposal of human remains. Police believe he dumped the body of Nathan Millard after the father of five suffered an accidental overdose. Millard’s body was found wrapped in plastic and a rug in a vacant lot earlier this month. It was previously reported that Millard was last seen on Feb. 22 while on a business trip in Baton Rouge, having closed out a tab with a client at a local Irish pub. New police documents obtained by WBRZ-TV indicate that Millard then wandered into a bus station, telling a security guard there that he was “looking for something to make him feel better” and “a girl to take back to his room.” An unidentified man later introduced him to Perkins, a drug dealer nicknamed “Stanka,” who took Millard to a house where he later died, police wrote. Perkins then allegedly wrapped the body up and left it in the trunk of his sedan until “the odor got too bad.”