Des Moines Register Abruptly Pulls Poll of Iowa Caucusgoers
A highly anticipated poll of Iowa caucusgoers slated for release just two days before the caucuses was abruptly pulled at the last minute over complaints Pete Buttigieg was excluded from one of the surveys. The Des Moines Register announced late Saturday that along with CNN and Selzer & Co., it had decided to shelve the final CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll. The Buttigieg campaign said an Iowa supporter had relayed concerns after the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was not listed among the candidates in a poll phone call from one of the operators behind the Iowa Poll, The New York Times reports. CNN political director David Chalian said the poll was pulled “out of an abundance of caution” after complaints about the interview. “We weren’t able to determine exactly what happened during this person’s interview and we don’t know whether it was an isolated incident,” he said on-air Saturday.