Des Moines Register Editorial Board Endorses Elizabeth Warren Days Before Iowa Caucuses
The Des Moines Register's editorial board announced its endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Saturday night, nine days before the Iowa caucus. The newspaper wrote that Warren was “not the radical some perceive her to be” and said she champions views that would put America back on track—like making climate change a top priority, protecting children from gun violence, and treating immigrants with compassion. “Those ideas are not radical. They are right,” the newspaper's editorial board wrote. The Register also applauded Warren's push for “fair markets,” rather than an economy that was “corrupted by cash.” “She believes government should actively work to prevent and respond to abusive practices that jeopardize individuals and the country’s economy,” the editorial board wrote.
While the newspaper did claim Warren's ideas surrounding the implementation of single-payer health insurance and cumulative taxation levels went “too far,” they said the senator was “pushing in the right direction” and offered more than other 2020 contenders. “With Warren, the Oval Office will be occupied by someone who has made rebuilding the middle class her life’s work,” they wrote. “These tall tasks will require resilience and courage in the face of inevitable attacks from the GOP... Warren has proven she is tough and fearless.” Warren recently earned the endorsement of The New York Times, along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).