DeSantis Admin Goes After Miami Hyatt for Its ‘Drag Queen Christmas’
FLORIDA ❤️ FREEDOM?
The DeSantis administration has moved to revoke the Hyatt Regency Miami’s liquor license after it hosted “A Drag Queen Christmas.” Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a 17-page complaint Tuesday alleging minors “appearing less than 16 years of age” were present at the show, violating a law prohibiting “lascivious exhibition” before children. The filing’s “evidence” that minors were present seems to hinge on photos of people at the event who look like they could be minors. The event required any attendees under 18 to be accompanied by an adult. “Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law,” Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ press secretary, told Insider. The move comes as the latest in DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ campaign as he likely gears up to run for president, following his takeover of Disney’s self-governing district after the company blasted Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The hotel is allowed to continue selling alcohol until the department makes its final decision, and will have 21 days to request a hearing after that, a spokesperson told Insider.