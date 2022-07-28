DeSantis Admin Files Complaint Against Miami Bar Over Kids at Drag Brunch
‘CORRUPTS THE PUBLIC’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking his battle against drag queens to the next level, with the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation filing a complaint against Miami’s R House over its weekend drag brunch. According to the complaint, which accuses the Wynwood restaurant and bar of being a public nuisance, the event exposes minors to inappropriate sexually explicit themes. “The nature of the performances described above, particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency,” the complaint says, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In a statement, R House said: “We are aware of the complaint and are currently working with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, through our attorney, to rectify the situation.” DeSantis said the complaint stemmed from a TikTok video of one of R House’s drag events that showed kids in the audience. “Not only were there minors there—and these are sexually explicit drag shows—the bar had a children’s menu,” he said at a Wednesday press conference. “And you think to yourself: ‘Give me a break, what’s going on?’”