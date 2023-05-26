DeSantis Aide Gets Into Bizarre Spat With MAGA Teen Over Botox and Ukraine
‘UKRAINE SIMP’
A campaign aide to presidential candidate Ron DeSantis roped herself into a Twitter spat Thursday with a 16-year-old Trump supporter who took a stab at her by asking “How much of the $1M DeStablishment raised yesterday will go towards your Botox?” Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ outspoken flack, clapped back: “Does your mom know what you are doing on the internet?” But the schoolyard bickering didn’t stop there. The boy, who goes by “GOP Josh,” continued to come after Pushaw’s apparent cosmetic work and called her a “foreign National” and a “Ukraine simp,” referring to her work with Ukrainian politician Mikheil Saakashvili. She added more fuel to the fire with several images of Donald Trump with Saakashvili. “He’s literally a child LOL I thank God Twitter wasn’t a thing when I was his age,” Pushaw tweeted. “...Look he has plenty of time to grow up and learn something, and I wish him well.” Josh was at the center of another extremely online tiff this week when Twitter’s community notes brutally pointed out that he had photoshopped his appearance to bolster a tweet about being an “alpha male.”