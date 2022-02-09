DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Surgeon General Won’t Say if He’s Vaxxed
HUSH HUSH
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo refused to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status during a heated confirmation hearing this week, arguing that it was a private matter. State Sen. Tina Polsky (D) pressed Ladapo on the issue during the hearing, to which he responded, “I personally believe that people can make their decisions for themselves with information and I think that in some ways they probably make decisions that they’re more comfortable with if elements like coercion or misrepresentation of data or hiding of data are not part of the process.” Ladapo previously courted controversy with Polsky when he refused to wear a mask during a meeting in her office while she was undergoing breast cancer treatment. At the time, Ladapo tweeted, “It is important to me to communicate clearly and effectively with people. I can’t do that when half of my face is covered.” Though appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September, Ladapo needs full state Senate approval to be officially confirmed.