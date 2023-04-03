DeSantis Accuses Disney of ‘Self-Dealing’ in Special District Battle
MICKEY UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Mickey Mouse seemed to get the last laugh in Florida earlier this month, when it stripped its self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District of much of its authority after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated a hostile takeover. Yet now the pugilistic Florida governor is once again striking back, requesting an official investigation into what he called “collusive and self-dealing arrangements [that] aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida’s legislative process, and defy the will of Floridians.” In a letter to his attorney general, Melinda Miguel, DeSantis accused Disney of a number of legal violations, including “improper delegation of authority” and “conflicts of interest.” The seemingly endless feud between the Sunshine State and the Happiest Place on Earth has been simmering since 2021, when Disney voiced vocal opposition to DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which aimed to limit discussion of gender and sexual orientation in schools.