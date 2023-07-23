DeSantis’ Campaign Actually Made That Homophobic LGBTQ Ad: Report
FROM WITHIN
A video shared to social media last month by Ron DeSantis’ campaign—one which attacked Donald Trump for his past support for LGBTQ people and oddly compared the Florida governor to Leonardo DiCaprio’s power-hungry Jordan Belfort in Wolf of Wall Street—had a closer relationship to the campaign than initially thought. According to The New York Times, the video was made internally by a campaign aide who then shared it with the conservative Twitter account @ProudElephantUS. The video was then shared by the @DeSantisWarRoom campaign account on June 30, the last day of Pride Month and the day a Supreme Court ruling limited some LGBTQ protections. DeSantis faced immense criticism shortly after the video was posted, but he defended the sharing as a “fair game” attack on Trump.