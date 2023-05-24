DeSantis’ Campaign Aide Says She’s Confused by Star-Spangled Banner
STARS AND STRIFE
Ron DeSantis’ campaign teaser video featuring the Florida governor alongside a large U.S. flag seems to have triggered some confusion in the GOP. “America is worth the fight… Every. Single. Time,” Casey DeSantis, the governor’s wife, captioned the video shared on her Twitter account Tuesday. “That she is,” replied Chris LaCivita, a veteran Republican strategist and adviser to Donald Trump. “In the future maybe if you use [the flag] as a backdrop…have it positioned correctly,” LaCivita added, apparently upset that the stars appeared in the flag’s top right instead of top left. “The flag is in fact positioned correctly, considering that he is standing back stage in this shot,” DeSantis’ campaign aide and former press secretary Christina Pushaw hit back. She also asked about a pixelated image of the Star-Spangled Banner shared by LaCivita in his tweet. “Now I am curious about the meaning of this 15 star and 15 stripe flag,” Pushaw wrote. “Never seen it before. Does Liberia now have 14 colonies?” She wasn’t the only one who apparently didn’t recognize the flag that inspired America’s national anthem. “What is this flag with 15 stars?” GOP comms strategist and social media troll Matt Whitlock tweeted.