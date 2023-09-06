Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign Donors Abandon Him Over Radical Policies
BIG MONEY BETRAYAL
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been dropping major donors left and right, according to Politico. Out of his 50 biggest supporters in the lead-up to his 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign, only 16 have since given money to his super PAC Never Back Down. To make matters worse, five of those 50 backers have switched allegiances to competing Republican presidential candidates. GOP primary polls obtained by Politico reveal that DeSantis is even scrambling to maintain his runner-up position to former President Donald Trump, leading many former advocates to jump ship. Reuters reported a few weeks back that aerospace businessman Robert Bigelow, DeSantis’ largest individual promoter, said that he would stop his support due to the Florida governor’s radical policies and decreasing funds. DeSantis’ controversial signing of a six-week abortion ban and prohibition of conversations regarding sexual orientation and gender identity in schools has freaked out many crucial donors. But the Florida governor’s most diehard fans claim that the situation proves that he is prepared to say no to his most wealthy backers who are used to flexing their power.