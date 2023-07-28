DeSantis Caught Using Taxpayer-Funded State Vehicles to Campaign
NOT A GOOD LOOK
A car crash in Tennessee earlier this week revealed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been using state government vehicles for his 2024 presidential campaign, the Sun Sentinel reported. If it hadn’t been for the crash, though, nobody would even know he was doing so. That’s thanks to DeSantis’ own state legislature, which passed a recent law that shields the governor’s travel records from the public. As a result, DeSantis is essentially free to use resources funded by Florida’s taxpayers to fuel his presidential aspirations. “It’s absurd that he’s using public resources and public infrastructure to campaign,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, (D-Orlando). “He’s using state resources to boost himself politically.” Eskamani acknowledged that, had it not been for the crash, no one would have known about DeSantis’ use of state vehicles. “It makes you wonder how often state vehicles and public employees are being used at out-of-state campaign events,” she said.