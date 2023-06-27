DeSantis Claims Immunity Against Disney Lawsuit, Asks Court to Dismiss Case
‘LACKS STANDING’
Attorneys for Ron DeSantis claimed that the Florida governor has broad immunity against a First Amendment lawsuit filed against him by Disney, asking a federal judge to drop the case completely in a Monday filing. Disney began legal action against DeSantis in April, accusing him of a campaign of “government retaliation” after the company and state officials argued over Disney’s self-governing operations—notably after it was critical of a new state law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” which bans the discussion of gender and sexual orientation in schools. In its suit, DeSantis’ attorneys say Disney “fails to state a claim on which relief can be granted” and that “Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor and Secretary, who are also immune from suit...Disney cannot meet its burden.” A spokesman for Disney did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the court filing.