    DeSantis Claims Immunity Against Disney Lawsuit, Asks Court to Dismiss Case

    ‘LACKS STANDING’

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Republican U.S. presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits the border community of Eagle Pass, Texas

    Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters

    Attorneys for Ron DeSantis claimed that the Florida governor has broad immunity against a First Amendment lawsuit filed against him by Disney, asking a federal judge to drop the case completely in a Monday filing. Disney began legal action against DeSantis in April, accusing him of a campaign of “government retaliation” after the company and state officials argued over Disney’s self-governing operations—notably after it was critical of a new state law dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” which bans the discussion of gender and sexual orientation in schools. In its suit, DeSantis’ attorneys say Disney “fails to state a claim on which relief can be granted” and that “Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor and Secretary, who are also immune from suit...Disney cannot meet its burden.” A spokesman for Disney did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the court filing.

