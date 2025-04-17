DeSantis COVID Aide Arrested for Indecent Exposure—Again

Tina Fey responded to Lorne Michaels’ suggestion that she could “easily” replace him as the executive producer of Saturday Night Live by calling her former boss “irreplaceable.” Fey, 54, who served as SNL’s first female head writer before going on to create shows like 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, told The Hollywood Reporter in the new interview that it was “nice” of Michaels to say last year that she “could easily” be his successor. “And I love him very much,“ she added, before calling the 80-year-old creator of the 50-year-old franchise ”irreplaceable." She added, “His set of gifts and skills are entirely unique. His eye for talent! He’s one of the last three people in show business who actually understand everything. I’ll leave it at that.” Fey’s former “Weekend Update” co-anchor and frequent collaborator Amy Poehler also resisted weighing in on the possibility but did say, “I will say that I feel like there are very few things that Tina wouldn’t do well in this world.” Michaels had previously indicated he would retire from SNL after its 50th anniversary special but has since walked that back and has said he currently has no plans to give up his powerful post.
Following a visit by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), AmeriCorps Interim Director Jennifer Bastress Tahmasebi placed hundreds of its employees on leave Wednesday, saying in a memo that AmeriCorps staff would be placed on leave immediately, according to Politico. An AmeriCorps employee who received the memo expressed concern about the impact: “I worry about the impact that this will have on grantees, members, and volunteers who have committed themselves to providing service for Americans,” the employee said. This comes after DOGE members visited AmeriCorps’ Washington, D.C., headquarters more than a week ago to announce its plans to cut the workforce by “up to 50 percent or more.” Around half of AmericaCorp’s 600 employees have already accepted deferred resignations. An employee told Politico that only a few program heads and senior officials are still active after Wednesday. The agency also terminated the contracts of 1,500 volunteers from the National Civilian Community Corps, a community service program for young adults, placing them all on administrative leave until April 30.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is up to something. The latest evidence? AOC raised nearly $10 million in the first three months of 2025, a stunning total for a House member and almost two-thirds of what she raised total in 2023 and 2024 combined. These funds came from more than 250,000 individual donors, with an average contribution of $21. Know what that sounds a lot like? The fundraising haul of a presidential candidate. It’s not just the money. (Although the money absolutely matters!) Consider a few other things: Ocasio-Cortez is currently on a national campaign tour with Bernie Sanders that seems, for anyone paying attention, like a passing of the torch from one liberal giant to another, while 2028 polls—admittedly very early ones—of the Democratic primary field show that she is very much in the top tier. I don’t know what AOC’s next political step is, but she’s clearly got her eye on her political future—and is putting the pieces in place to get what she wants.
A former spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been arrested and charged with alleged indecent exposure. Fred Piccolo, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with “exposure of sexual organs,” a third-degree felony under Florida law. Piccolo had worked in 2020 as DeSantis’ communications director but resigned in December of that year after he suggested in a tweet that the media had created a false narrative about the deadliness of COVID-19. Up until this week, he was working as the marketing director for the “anti-woke” New College of Florida in Sarasota. A spokeswoman for the school said he had been fired Wednesday. Even before his arrest on Tuesday, Piccolo was facing criminal proceedings in three other indecent exposure cases. He was accused of exposing himself three times over a 12-day period last summer to employees at a Banana Republic and a Dillard’s clothing store in Sarasota’s Mall at University Town Center. Eric Reisinger, an attorney for Piccolo, told Axios his client was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease a decade ago and claimed his medication is “causing Mr. Piccolo to behave in a manner inconsistent with his established character.”
A Boeing 737 burst into flames in midair after an animal somehow got sucked into the engine during takeoff. Over 150 people were aboard the United Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado, to Edmonton, Canada on Sunday when they reported hearing a loud bang during the plane’s ascent. Rabbits were reported on the runway at the time of the takeoff. As the craft continued to rise fire began to shoot from its right engine, forcing the pilots to circle before making an emergency landing back in Denver. It is not known how the rabbit managed to get into the engine but the presence of rabbits on the runway was reported shortly before takeoff. “There was a loud bang and a significant vibration in the plane, we proceeded to still climb,” passenger Scott Wolff told ABC. “Every few moments there was a backfire coming from the engine, a giant fireball behind it. Everybody in the plane then started to panic.” Wyatt McCurry, who witnessed the incident from the ground, told the network: “My stomach dropped, and I just thought ‘I’m going to see a plane go down’.” The plane didn’t return to the runway for almost 75 minutes, after which passengers were taxied to a new flight. Nobody was harmed during the incident, an airline spokesperson confirmed.
A team of scientists have discovered a molecule on a far-away planet that may indicate that it holds some form of life. The massive world, known as K2-18b, orbits another star roughly 120 light-years from Earth. It has an atmosphere that contains dimethyl sulfide, a substance made of sulfur, carbon, and hydrogen that on Earth has only one known source: ocean algae. The finding suggests that the planet may have oceans of its own that contain life. Astronomers at the University of Cambridge who made the discovery were quick to note that it is not concrete proof of life—though “It’s not nothing,” one American researcher added after learning the news. “It is in no one’s interest to claim prematurely that we have detected life,” said Nikku Madhusudhan, one of the study’s authors. But, he added, “This is a revolutionary moment … It’s the first time humanity has seen potential biosignatures on a habitable planet.”
A stand-up comedian dubbed “one of the hottest comics in the business” by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego has been announced as the host of this year’s Emmys. Nate Bargatze will host the 77th annual Emmy Awards, which is set to air Sept. 14 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze told Variety. The show will air on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. “Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” Abrego said. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.” Citing Pollstar, Variety named Bargatze the highest-earning comedian in the world last year after selling 1.2 million tickets. Canadian father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy co-hosted last year’s ceremony.
Hillary Clinton said she saw the Trump administration’s deportation mess coming. “Before the election, I warned that there is no safe haven under authoritarianism,” Clinton wrote in an X post Wednesday as the government continued to justify its deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia—despite admitting that he was mistakenly taken to El Salvador due to an “administrative error.” Clinton warned that “if they can ship Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a foreign prison—accused of no crime, with no trial—they can do it to anyone. Americans of conscience must stand against this now.” Abrego Garcia, an El Salvadoran who has been living in Maryland with his family, was shipped back home despite an immigration judge’s ruling explicitly preventing that because of the possible persecution he could face from local gangs. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to defend Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation by linking it to a heartbreaking incident in an entirely separate case also involving an immigrant. “He will never live in the United States again,” Leavitt said of Abrego Garcia as the Trump administration continued to ignore a Supreme Court ruling ordering the government to “facilitate” his return. In April 2024, Clinton warned, “the kind of threats that you hear coming out of Donald Trump should scare everyone because with an authoritarian, you never know what side of the bed they’ll wake up on.”
A homeless man got the best surprise of his life Wednesday when he won $1 million in the California lottery. Thanks to the random scratcher he bought at San Luis Obispo’s Sandy’s Liquor, he may now fulfill his dream of owning his own home. The store’s manager, Wilson Samaan, said the man is a longtime customer and a “good, trustful person.” Samaan said he was “so excited” about his friend’s win and that the man “deserves every penny...I was very excited it happened to a person who deserved it, and he actually needed it.” Samaan couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the numbers on the scratcher. “He’s like, ‘Wilson, come over here, is that true, is that real?’” Samaan recalled. “I scanned it and I’m like, ‘Bro, you hit the jackpot!’” Samaan ended up driving his friend to the closest California Lottery office to ensure the ticket made it. The man will use his winnings to buy a house and a car and invest the rest. The chances of winning the reward is one in 2.92 million. Five of the game’s top prizes are still unclaimed.
Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has been revealed around two months after her sudden passing at 39. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People magazine Wednesday that Trachtenberg died from natural causes. They said her death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus. The actress was found dead in a New York City apartment on Feb. 26 after officers received a 911 call. They subsequently found Trachtenberg unresponsive but reported no signs of foul play. Throughout her career, Trachtenberg played a handful of beloved roles across film and television. She was widely known for playing the eponymous heroine from the 1996 film Harriet the Spy, and later touched audiences through her roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. At the time of Trachtenberg’s death, several of her co-stars paid tribute on social media. “This was the first day I met Michelle,” Blake Lively wrote on Instagram in February alongside a photo of her and Trachtenberg from Gossip Girl. “She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.”