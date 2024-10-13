DeSantis Doesn't Bother With Excuse for Blowing Off Biden’s Visit to Florida
RIVALS FOREVER
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t bother to meet with President Joe Biden on Sunday as the president visited the state to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, according to Politico. DeSantis initially opted not to meet Biden after the president came for a post-Helene visit, claiming a scheduling conflict prevented the meet-up. But the Florida governor didn’t even bother with an excuse for this round, saying he was already represented by emergency management chief Kevin Guthrie. The two have spoken by phone repeatedly throughout the season, however, though Biden said he didn’t speak to DeSantis on Sunday. DeSantis has also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris throughout the last two weeks and ignored her phone calls, prompting Harris to accuse the governor of “playing political games.” Biden did meet with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), however.