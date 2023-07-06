DeSantis Doubles Down on His Homophobic Anti-Trump Ad
‘ATTACK ON THE TRUTH’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing by the viral video his campaign released attacking Donald Trump for his previous support of LGBTQ+ rights. The bizarre, meme-riddled ad garnered disdain even from some conservative groups, who called the ad homophobic—but DeSantis doesn’t seem to mind. “Identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis told conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Wednesday. “He’s now campaigning saying the opposite.” He then went on a ramble boasting about his home state’s track record of draconian anti-trans laws, specifically citing his ban on transgender girls in school sports. “The gender ideology that’s being unleashed in this country, in the state of Florida, we are fighting back against that,” he said. “I think it’s an attack on women’s rights more broadly to say gender is fluid, and I also think it’s an attack on the truth itself.”