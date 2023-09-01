DeSantis Gives OK for School Voucher Money to Be Used on Disney Tickets
SERIOUSLY
Florida parents who have leftover state money from school vouchers this year will be allowed to spend the extra dough on a slew of entertainment options, including tickets to theme parks, big-screen TVs, and paddleboards. The eye-catching list of items approved by the state was revealed by the Tampa Bay Times on Friday, which cited a list published by the organization that manages most of Florida’s vouchers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in March to expand school vouchers, raising the amount parents receive—for either homeschooling or enrolling in private schools—to $8,000 per student. Previously, money could be used strictly on tuition and funding things directly related to education, like books, computers, iPads, online programs, and general supplies. Now, however, parents will be allowed to spend the money more freely, with the latest guidelines explicitly allowing a single-ticket purchase to Walt Disney World, the same entity DeSantis has publicly beefed with for years.