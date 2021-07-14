DeSantis Hawks Tacky ‘Don’t Fauci My Florida’ Merch as Cases Spike in Florida
I’M WITH STUPID
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a new range of merch for people keen to become immediately identifiable as COVID deniers who are to be avoided at all costs. The governor’s campaign team has released a range of tacky merchandise with the slogan: “Don’t Fauci My Florida.” The trinket range includes T-shirts with the anti-Fauci message and drink koozies with the deeply cringeworthy DeSantis quote: “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” According to The Washington Post, Florida is reporting daily cases that are almost four times the national average and the second-highest number in the nation. The state’s latest coronavirus death rate is nearly twice the national figure, and it has the fourth-worst number of current hospitalizations.