    DeSantis Heckled at Vigil After ‘Racially Motivated’ Jacksonville Shooting

    ‘PUT PARTIES ASIDE’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

    Reuters/Scott Morgan

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was heckled by a home-state crowd in Jacksonville Sunday as he attempted to address a horrific “racially motivated” shooting that claimed the lives of three people at a local Dollar General store over the weekend. Video of the incident shows DeSantis speaking at a vigil before a chorus of boos rings out, forcing the governor to step back from the microphone. Another person grabs the mic and begins speaking, saying “Listen y’all, we’re going to put parties aside because it isn’t about parties today—a bullet don’t know a party.”

