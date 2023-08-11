CHEAT SHEET
    DeSantis’ Iowa Stop Derailed by ‘Pudding Fingers’ Hecklers

    DROWNED OUT

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis campaigns during his "Never Back Down" tour ahead of his appearance at the Iowa State Fair.

    A pair of protesters interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign stop Friday morning, shouting for him to, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” as the presidential hopeful stepped off his bus in Iowa. The hecklers, identified as Heather Ryan and Kara Ryan, repeated the chant through a bull horn and rang a cowbell as DeSantis made rounds with the locals. At one point, the duo squared off with supporters, one of whom appeared to try to grab the bullhorn and intimidate the women into leaving the rally. DeSantis tried to deliver a statement amidst the chaos, but the determined protesters drowned him out. The infamous “pudding fingers” remark originated from a March rumor—first reported by The Daily Beast—that DeSantis once ate pudding using three fingers instead of the customary spoon.

