DeSantis Officially Defunds DEI Efforts at Public Florida Colleges
SLAYING THE BOOGEYMAN
Ron DeSantis took his latest swing at “woke culture” Monday when he signed legislation defunding diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida’s public universities. “This is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination, and that has no place in our public institutions,” DeSantis said at a Monday presser. “If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to (the University of California) Berkeley.” Under the new law, Florida colleges are prohibited from spending government funds to support programs that “advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism.” The rules also extend to classes, prohibiting general education courses from teaching “theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States.” DeSantis signed the bill at the New College of Florida in Sarasota, where students protested the governor’s arrival and his new law. DeSantis poked fun at the angry students, saying he was “a little disappointed” in the turnout.