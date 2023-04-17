DeSantis Only Plans to Escalate His Never-Ending Feud With Disney: Report
HOLDING A GRUDGE
Ron DeSantis is gearing up to announce his latest move in an escalating tit-for-tat with Disney, the New York Post reports. The Florida governor is apparently set to announce new “crackdown measures” against the company, the details of which he plans to announce Monday. A senior administration source told the newspaper: “What [Disney] tried to do is an embarrassment,” citing last month’s move by Disney lawyers to quietly strip DeSantis’ hand-picked advisory board of most of its powers in overseeing Disney’s self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District. “The narrative the left is spinning is that Gov. DeSantis was outmaneuvered. But this is far from over, and he’s going to have the last laugh.” DeSantis, the source said, wants to void Disney’s move—putting DeSantis back in charge using his own newly installed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.