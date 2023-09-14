DeSantis Puts Trump’s Chances of Winning Post-Conviction at ‘Close to Zero’
OUCH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a crack at Donald Trump’s legal predicaments Thursday, musing in an interview with CBS News that it would be nearly impossible for the former president to be re-elected if he’s convicted of a felony. “I think the chance of getting elected president after being convicted of a felony is as close to zero as you can get,” DeSantis said. Prosecutors have charged Trump with 91 felonies across four separate criminal cases pertaining to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, his retention of classified documents, and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere. The charges have not appeared to harm his standing with Republican voters who, by a wide margin, still prefer Trump over his rivals. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung shot back at DeSantis in a statement to CBS News: “DeSantis knows he has no shot of ever becoming the nominee — he is slipping to third place after all — but cozying up to Never Trumpers and lunatic Democrats is an all-time low for him, almost as low as his poll numbers.”