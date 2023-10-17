DeSantis Says He Will Win Iowa, Dismisses Haley and Pence
ARE YOU SURE?
Ron DeSantis boldly proclaimed that he would win Iowa in a virtual speech for members of the Virgin Islands GOP Committee on Monday. DeSantis dismissed his fellow GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Mike Pence, saying that Republican voters would not choose them. He said that his campaign estimated that 20% of Republicans would vote for Donald Trump and 35% would definitely not vote for Trump. That left 45% still figuring out who to vote for. DeSantis said early voters in Iowa and New Hampshire would vote for him because “I have a record of being a very strong leader.” “We’re going to win Iowa,” DeSantis said, according to the Miami Herald. “We’re way ahead of any other candidate who’s won the caucuses in the past.”A recent Iowa State University poll showed DeSantis with 17% support in Iowa behind Donald Trump who had 55% support.