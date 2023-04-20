DeSantis Makes It Much Easier for Florida to Kill People

Read it at Tampa Bay Times
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Thursday that enacts the lowest threshold for the death penalty in the nation. Juries in capital cases can now sentence defendants to death by a vote of 8-4. Other death penalty states require a unanimous vote, with the exception of Alabama, which has a 10-2 requirement. DeSantis said the impetus for the bill was the Parkland shooting trial, which ended with the mass killer getting life because three jurors voted not to execute him. Florida has the most death-row exonerees in the country.