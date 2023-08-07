CHEAT SHEET
DeSantis Slaps Down Trump's Big Lie: 'Of Course He Lost' in 2020
Ron DeSantis on Sunday boldly rejected the longstanding claim from Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It took some pushing from NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns, however, after DeSantis beat around the bush. “No, of course he lost,” DeSantis finally admitted. “Joe Biden’s the president.” The Florida governor almost immediately started backtracking, though, adding context that seemingly muddied his comments. “The issue is, I think people in the media and elsewhere, they want to act like somehow this was just like the perfect election,” DeSantis said, implying there might have been some issues with foul play or vote tabulation. DeSantis continues to trail Trump significantly in Republican primary polling.