    DeSantis Slaps Down Trump’s Big Lie: ‘Of Course He Lost’ in 2020

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looks into the crowd after speaking as supporters of former President Donald Trump hold up signs.

    JOSEPH CRESS/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters

    Ron DeSantis on Sunday boldly rejected the longstanding claim from Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It took some pushing from NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns, however, after DeSantis beat around the bush. “No, of course he lost,” DeSantis finally admitted. “Joe Biden’s the president.” The Florida governor almost immediately started backtracking, though, adding context that seemingly muddied his comments. “The issue is, I think people in the media and elsewhere, they want to act like somehow this was just like the perfect election,” DeSantis said, implying there might have been some issues with foul play or vote tabulation. DeSantis continues to trail Trump significantly in Republican primary polling.

