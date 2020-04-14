DeSantis Somehow Decides Pro Wrestling Is an Essential Business in Florida
Some people just can’t live without it, but still, the declaration that professional wrestling has been classified as an essential business in Florida, meaning the show can go on despite the coronavirus pandemic, has raised eyebrows. At a press conference Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was asked whether WWE would continue operations. He said that WWE was not originally deemed an “essential business,” however, a conversation with Gov. Ron DeSantis changed that. “I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s [stay-at-home] order, they were deemed an essential business,” Demings said. “Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.” WWE will continue taping and airing live from the empty WWE Performance Center near Orlando. On Monday, a WWE employee tested positive for coronavirus after recording shows at the center, the Orlando Sentinel reported.