DeSantis Super PAC ‘Never Back Down’ Was Suspended on Twitter for Spam
SHUT DOWN
Never Back Down, the leading Super PAC funding Ron DeSantis’ flailing presidential campaign, was briefly suspended by Twitter on Wednesday morning—mere hours before DeSantis was slated to participate in the first GOP primary debate. Twitter, now known as ‘X’, said the suspension was because “automated systems” incorrectly detected its tweets as spam. The account was fully functional again by Wednesday afternoon—just in time for it to hype up DeSantis’ debate performance and take shots at Donald Trump, who is slated to have a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson be posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening. The snafu is the latest hinderance to the DeSantis campaign, which has recently contended with slipping poll numbers, staff layoffs, and major donors starting to fund his competitors. Never Back Down has had its own cringey missteps, including the surfacing of an internal debate-prep memo that called on DeSantis to “take a sledgehammer” to entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and call him “Fake Vivek” or “Vivek the Fake.”