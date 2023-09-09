DeSantis Team Reportedly Tampers Iowa Expectations: 2nd Place Is Fine
GOOD ENOUGH
Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is already working to lower expectations ahead of the Iowa caucus, with staff telling Politico that “a strong second-place showing” would be fine. The Florida governor has struggled to move upward and he—and all his GOP rivals—continue to be trounced by former President Donald Trump, who continues to command a sizable lead over the field despite the criminal cases against him. Still, DeSantis’ team sees the contrast as a “two-person race,” a member of his campaign told Politico. The campaign is gearing up for a sizable push ahead of the caucus, relying on a massive door-knocking effort and ad campaign orchestrated by DeSantis’ aligned super PAC Never Back Down. “On caucus night, every Republican caucus goer will have had the chance to meet the governor and probably the first lady at least once, and that’s a big advantage,” DeSantis’ deputy campaign manager David Polyansky told Politico.