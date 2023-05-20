DeSantis Tries to Disqualify Judge in Disney Free Speech Case, Claims Bias
JUDGE SHOPPING
Ron DeSantis doesn’t like his judge in Disney’s free speech lawsuit against him, so he’s asking for a new one. The Associated Press reported that DeSantis is requesting a federal court in Tallahassee take Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker off his case with Disney, claiming the judge harbors bias. DeSantis’ lawyers argue that two instances in which Walker referred to the DeSantis/Disney debacle during hearings for other free speech lawsuits throw his impartiality into question. The motion marks the latest development in the squabble between DeSantis and Disney after the company announced on Thursday it would kill plans for a $1 billion complex that would’ve brought in 2,000 employees to Florida from Southern California. Disney’s lawsuit argues that DeSantis violated the company’s First Amendment rights when he stripped the company of its special district in response to the company’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” law he championed.