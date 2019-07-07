CHEAT SHEET
‘Descendants’ Star Cameron Boyce Dies at Age 20 of Seizure
Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his role in Disney Channel’s Descendants, died in his sleep of a seizure at the the age of 20, his family told ABC News. In a statement, the family said he was being treated for an unspecified medical condition. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” they said. In addition to playing Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants franchise, Boyce has also appeared in the Disney show Jessie and was set to appear in the HBO comedy Mrs. Fletcher.