Deshaun Watson Agrees to $230M Contract With Cleveland Browns
QUICK TURN
A week after NFL player Deshaun Watson was cleared of sexual assault charges, the now-former Houston Texans quarterback is set to score every dollar of a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who claim he sexually abused them, had reportedly ruled out the Browns once he started his negotiations to leave the Texans, so Friday’s news came as a surprise. The move would provide Watson with the most guaranteed money in NFL history, though it could be subject to a termination clause if Watson is suspended. The NFL told its news network that the trade would not have any impact on its own investigation into Watson, which could still result in punishment under the union terms. “Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson,” it said. “If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and [union rules].”