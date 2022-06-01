Deshaun Watson Facing 23rd Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit After Houston Masseuse Complaint
ANOTHER ONE
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd sexual-misconduct lawsuit after a Texas beautician filed a suit accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances during massage sessions. Nia Smith, a professionally licensed Houston cosmetologist, says in a suit filed through attorney Tony Buzbee that Watson suggested the massages after reaching out to her on social media. “The litigation states that she had three sessions with Watson that saw his behavior allegedly become more aggressive with each meeting, culminating in sexual advances and unwanted sexual contact,” Yahoo Sports reported. Smith said Watson’s team contacted her in March 2021 after other women began filing suits against the athlete, and one of his lawyers allegedly told her that “us Black women must stick together.” A lawyer for Watson said he “vehemently denies the allegations.”