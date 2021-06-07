CHEAT SHEET
Designer Philipp Plein Accused of Copying Artist’s Work
A New York designer alleges that Philipp Plein’s spring 2020 collection looks a little too similar to his original artwork and has sued for copyright infringement. The Fashion Law reports that Resurrect the Night founder Dared Chambers believes some of Plein’s collection includes ripped-off versions of his original work. Both of the supposedly stolen designs include art of “skull-faced characters,” one in a “short dress” and another “raising clenched fists.” Chambers is currently suing Plein—a celebrity favorite—in federal court for damages. Representatives for both Plein and Resurrect the Night did not respond to a request for comment.