Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Allegedly Masturbating on Plane

Desiigner—who last week announced that he is seeking mental health treatment—is now facing federal charges after exposing himself on a plane.

The “Panda” rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is facing a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure after revealing his genitals multiple times and even masturbating in his seat during the flight, according to legal documents obtained by The Daily Beast. His explanation to the feds? He “didn’t have [sex] in a week.”

Per TMZ, the Brooklyn native was on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis last weekend when the incident occurred. Once the plane landed in Minnesota, he was questioned by authorities before ultimately being let go.

The criminal complaint filed Monday in Minnesota offers more shocking insight into the bizarre incident. According to a federal agent, who questioned Desiigner and others on the flight, the rapper allegedly exposed his penis three times while seated in a Delta One cabin. The musician was reprimanded by three flight attendants before being escorted to the rear of the plane near his posse. He then allegedly expressed remorse to his security guard and apologized to the staff before exiting the plane.

During his interview with the FBI, Desiigner said that he showed his “magic stick” to two flight attendants, one of which he described as a “real great beautiful lady.” He allegedly explained that he “didn’t really get much… cootie” while performing in Japan and that he was “brick hard” when he got on the plane.

According to the documents, the rapper also claimed that he didn’t take medication prior to the flight, only vitamins. The agent wrote that he “did not appear [...] to be impaired” and gave “coherent responses” throughout the interview.

In a statement posted on his Instagram last Thursday, the 25-year-old said he was on medication from a previous hospital visit when he exposed himself on the flight. He also wrote that he had been struggling with his mental health for the “past few months” and planned to admit himself into a facility to seek treatment.

“I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in[to] a facility to help me. I will be canceling all shows and any obligations until further notice,” his statement read in part.

If found guilty of the misdemeanor charge, Desiigner could face jail time, according to the paperwork; indecent exposure on an aircraft is punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of 90 days and a fine of “not more than $500.” Whatever the outcome, this turn of events is certainly shocking for the once-promising rap star and former Kanye West protegé.