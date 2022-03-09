Sorry, Peloton—This Under-the-Desk Bike Is a Life Changer
Scouting Report: If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to work out at home or in the office, the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is about to change your life.
I originally began looking into under-desk exercise bikes for my mom because they're great for mobility-challenged seniors, but I quickly realized how great they are for anyone who spends most of the day at a desk. Um, hello! After much research, I landed on the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike.
My first thought when I found the bike was “$200!? That’s so expensive for this tiny little bike!” However, considering how life-changing I was counting on the bike to be, I decided it would be a good investment and I forked over the cash. The bike arrived a few days later, I assembled it in 20 minutes, before deciding that I might as well try the bike out myself while reading the manual.
I plopped down in my mom’s living room recliner, threw in my earbuds, and began pedaling away as I read about removable pedal straps and an optional tether that helps keep the bike in place on slippery floors. By the time I finished reading the manual, according to the handy dandy display screen, I had somehow managed to ride 10.5 miles in 31 minutes. Seriously? Yes, seriously.
The DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is an uber-easy (dare I say “lazy”) way to get in a quick workout at home or in the office. It fits under desks and tables that are as low as 27 inches (assuming you don’t have any clunky desk or table legs jutting out) and at only 23 pounds, I’ve found it quite easy to transfer from room to room around the house. I ride it in the living room while reading and writing, my mom uses it in the kitchen while listening to the radio, and my sister has been using it while playing video games.
