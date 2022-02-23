Sorry, Peloton—This Under-the-Desk Bike Is a Life Changer

Scouting Report: If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to work out at home or in the office, the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is about to change your life.

I originally began looking into under-desk exercise bikes for my mom because they're great for mobility-challenged seniors, but I quickly realized how great they are for anyone who spends most of the day at a desk. Um, hello!

Because my mom’s kitchen (her favorite place to hang out during the day) often doubles as my home office, I knew I needed to get her an exercise bike that was super quiet and wouldn’t distract me while I’m working. Her mobility challenges (due to Parkinson’s and advanced arthritis) means she also requires a bike that has a super smooth ride, not a rough and jerky flow like you might find in cheaper models. After much research, I landed on the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike.

My first thought when I found the bike was “$200!? That’s so expensive for this tiny little bike!” However, considering how life-changing I was counting on the bike to be, I decided it would be a good investment and I forked over the cash. The bike arrived a few days later, I assembled it in 20 minutes, before deciding that I might as well try the bike out myself while reading the manual.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Buy at Amazon $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I plopped down in my mom’s living room recliner, threw in my earbuds, and began pedaling away as I read about removable pedal straps and an optional tether that helps keep the bike in place on slippery floors. (I went on to test out the bike on rugs, carpet, ceramic tiles, and wood laminate flooring and never had any issue with the bike slipping.) By the time I finished reading the manual, according to the handy dandy display screen, I had somehow managed to ride 10.5 miles in 31 minutes. Seriously? Yes, seriously.

Let me mention that I’m a pretty hardcore cyclist. I own five bikes (yes, five —fixed gear, fat tire, folding, gravel, and fancy pants road ride) so I never imagined using any sort of indoor exercise bike. I’m not even interested in Peloton (sorry, not sorry!) since I just can’t get excited about clipping into pedals on a bike that will never even leave the room. I’ll admit that I can be a bit of a bike snob so I was thoroughly shocked by how much I’ve enjoyed riding this bike.

The DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is an uber-easy (dare I say “lazy”) way to get in a quick workout at home or in the office. It fits under desks and tables that are as low as 27 inches (assuming you don’t have any clunky desk or table legs jutting out) and at only 23 pounds, I’ve found it quite easy to transfer from room to room around the house. I ride it in the living room while reading and writing, my mom uses it in the kitchen while listening to the radio, and my sister has been using it while playing video games.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser Buy at Amazon $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eight levels of difficulty (which are easily adjusted by a small knob) mean you can get in an easy-breezy ride or really break a sweat, depending on your mood. On the easiest level, it barely feels like I’m doing anything so I’m able to fully read, write, and concentrate. Bumping it to a higher level means I may struggle to multi-task but I get a better workout. Side note— you can also throw this bad boy on top of a desk or table and use it to work out your arms.

The DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is more expensive than most on the market but it's lighter, quieter, sturdier, and the pedals are easier to push so I’m quite happy with my purchase. I sure hope I never have to return to 9-5 office life again but if I do, this bike is definitely coming with me!

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.