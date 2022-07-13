Sorry Peloton, This Under-the-Desk Bike Is a Life Changer—and It’s $70 off
If you’ve transitioned to working from home at all during the past couple of years, you’re probably well aware of the fact that this change has resulted in much less movement for many people. Fortunately, there are now plenty of solutions to help you get a workout in while you’re working, but our favorite is the DeskCycle Under-Desk Fitness Bike, which is marked down 30 percent off for Prime Day.
According to Scouted contributor, Cassandra Brooklyn (who reviewed the DeskCycle), “The DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is an uber-easy (dare I say “lazy”) way to get in a quick workout at home or in the office. It fits under desks and tables that are as low as 27 inches (assuming you don’t have any clunky desk or table legs jutting out) and at only 23 pounds, I’ve found it quite easy to transfer from room to room around the house. I ride it in the living room while reading and writing, my mom uses it in the kitchen while listening to the radio, and my sister has been using it while playing video games.” At about $200 a pop, the DeskCycle is undoubtedly a steal, but at 30 percent off? It’s a no-brainer.
