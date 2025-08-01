Desperate Commuters Cling to Gates as Heavy Rain Floods NYC Subway

A mix of faulty infrastructure systems and heavy rain plunged New York City into chaos on Thursday, with commuters taking dramatic pains to avoid flooded streets, buildings, and subway stops in images and clips shared to social media. In one clip, commuters can be seen desperately clinging to security gates at the 7th Avenue subway stop in Brooklyn as others attempt to wade through the murky waters, reported NBC News. Another clip shows one man ingeniously using plastic bags as makeshift waterproof attire to walk through the flood while water still seeps into the station. In Grand Central, one of the busiest railway stations in the nation, rain could be seen pouring down from the ceiling onto the underground platforms. The dangerous flash flooding also caused issues for drivers trying to make it across roads and highways, with some vehicles becoming completely submerged. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Thursday across several of the state’s counties due to the severe weather, with around three inches of rain falling in parts of the city. The National Weather Service forecasts the rain will have mostly stopped in the area by Friday evening.