CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Don Jr. Releases Awkward TikTok With Dad From Inside the Court

    FAILSON BONDING TIME

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump Jr. listens as former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as jurors are released to begin deliberations for his criminal trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

    Jabin Botsford/Reuters

    As jurors deliberated in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial on Wednesday, Trump and his son Don Jr. convened in a private area of the courthouse to scoff candy and joke about writing nasty tweets. In a video posted to TikTok, the pair reveled in the “mean tweets” they had been devising together among a bed of candy, soda and snacks. Don Jr. ended the 17-second video telling the camera “stay tuned — it's going to be a doozy.” The jury is currently deliberating on 34 felony counts of business fraud, stemming from his alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and the subsequent effort to cover it up.

    Read it at The New York Post