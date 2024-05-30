CHEAT SHEET
Don Jr. Releases Awkward TikTok With Dad From Inside the Court
As jurors deliberated in former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial on Wednesday, Trump and his son Don Jr. convened in a private area of the courthouse to scoff candy and joke about writing nasty tweets. In a video posted to TikTok, the pair reveled in the “mean tweets” they had been devising together among a bed of candy, soda and snacks. Don Jr. ended the 17-second video telling the camera “stay tuned — it's going to be a doozy.” The jury is currently deliberating on 34 felony counts of business fraud, stemming from his alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and the subsequent effort to cover it up.