Desperate Trump Begs Supporters to Sign His Birthday Card

President Donald Trump is using a fundraising email to ask his supporters to sign his birthday card.

In a fundraising email from Never Surrender, Inc, a Trump-aligned PAC, the 79-year-old president appears to ask his MAGA followers to sign his card for his upcoming 80th birthday this week.

The email claims Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as “TOP 1% MAGA PATRIOTS,” have all already signed the virtual card.

“You’ve been invited to sign President Trump’s only official birthday card,” the email reads.

Trump is begging for birthday wishes. Archive of Political Emails

“AND MANY TOP 1% MAGA PATRIOTS SIGNED,” it continues. “We’re STILL waiting on you…This portal could slam shut at any moment. Don’t let our wonderful President’s spirits drop on his special day.”

Top MAGA patriots have already signed, Trump says. Archive of Political Emails

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the email.

The self-obsessed president is turning 80 on Sunday, and the White House grounds have already been completely Trump-ified for the occasion.

The White House, which is already a construction zone eyesore due to the president’s $400 million ballroom project, has been taken over by cranes to build an octagon for MAGA’s most anticipated sporting event of the summer: a UFC cage match on the South Lawn.

Trump said the structure may remain on the White House grounds, comparing it to the Eiffel Tower. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The “UFC Freedom 250” fight is a part of the MAGA version of the America 250 celebrations. Weigh-ins for Trump’s birthday brawl will take place at the Lincoln Memorial.

The venue is said to hold approximately 4,500 guests, coming in far lower than Trump’s wish for it to hold 20,000 spectators. Still, Trump has said that his birthday bash is in high demand.

“I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets,” Trump said. “It’s a one-of-a-kindof a kind UFC.”

Trump's military parade was sparsely populated. Getty

Despite UFC President Dana White announcing an all-star guest list that included Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Oscar winner Jared Leto, most reportedly declined to attend.

Last year, the president rang in his 79th with a rather disappointing military parade through Washington, D.C.

The multimillion-dollar taxpayer-funded event was largely spoiled by rainy weather.