Desperate Effort to Rescue Moroccan Boy From Well Enters Fourth Day

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Rescuers trying to remove a 5-year-old boy from the bottom of a well in Morocco said Saturday they don’t even know if he is alive any longer. “It is not possible to determine the child’s condition at all at this time. But we hope to God that the child is alive,” Abdelhadi Temrani, head of the rescue committee, said as the effort entered its fourth day. The plight of the boy has captured world attention and spawned the hashtag #SaveRayan. After he fell into a 105-foot-deep well in his village, rescuers used a rope to send down water, oxygen, and a camera. Meanwhile, they dug a parallel hole and are tunneling through horizontally to reach the well—a perilous task because of the fear the soil could collapse.