‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Reveals He Was ‘Oblivious’ to Costar Drama

Researchers have named a bizarre, prehistoric species of whale discovered on a beach in Australia. Janjucetus dullardi “might have looked for all the world like some weird kind of mash-up between a whale, a seal, and a Pokémon,” according to Erich Fitzgerald, a senior paleontologist at Museums Victoria Research Institute who co-authored the paper on the discovery. Measuring less than ten feet and roaming the oceans around 25 million years ago, the underwater beasts would have boasted bulbous eyes the size of tennis balls, razor-sharp teeth, and a pointed snout. Fitzgerald adds they may also even have had “tiny little nubbins of legs just projecting as stumps from the wall of the body.” The first specimen, comprising a partial skull with ear bones and teeth, was found in 2019 by amateur fossil hunter Ross Dullard, a school principal after whom the species has now been named. Dullard says he plans to host a fossil party to celebrate the naming over the weekend. “That’s taken my concentration for six years,” he said. “I’ve had sleepless nights. I’ve dreamt about this whale.”
Paleontologists Discover 'Pokémon' Ancestor of Modern Whales
Today's whales are massive and mighty. Twenty-five million years ago, they were puny and freakish.
'Desperate Housewives' Star Was 'Oblivious' to Costar Drama
Jesse Metcalfe steered clear of the feuds between his female costars.
Score 30% Off Right Now During Levi's Back-to-School Sale
From jeans to jackets, Levi's has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
Iconic 'General Hospital' Actor, 79, Dies After Cancer
Tristan Rogers is remembered as the actor who made Robert Scorpio one of television's most beloved heroes.
Oscar-Nominated 'SNL' Star Joins 'Masters of the Universe'
The forthcoming Amazon MGM live-action film will hit cinemas in 2026.
Support Gut Health and Metabolism With This Colostrum Powder
Healthletic's colostrum is what your health has been missing.
'Big Bang' Spinoff Will Air With Major Twist
The sitcom will follow Stuart Bloom as he maneuvers life as a bookstore owner.
Sophie Turner Says She Accidentally Broke Up A-List Couple
After a well-meaning gesture from the HBO actress, two Hollywood stars broke off their engagement.
Minnesota Fisherman Catches Key to Unlock 1967 Cold Case
He called his hook of a lifetime "100% luck."
Hiker Trapped Behind Waterfall Rescued After 2 Days
The man said he became trapped after coming off his rappel lines.
This Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 Hours
Perricone MD's newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
Scientists Say Space Entity May Be Alien Spaceship
Professor Avi Loeb has never been afraid of giving time to unconventional theories.
Nike Billionaire Smashes Donation Record With Colossal Gift
Phil Knight's $2 billion donation is believed to be largest single gift to a university in the U.S.
Even though Desperate Housewives was rife with feuds—especially between his female costars—Jesse Metcalfe said that his life during filming was devoid of the theatrics. “I was just happy to have a job,” he admitted. The actor’s character, teenage gardener John Rowland, experienced quite a few plot twists throughout the eighth season show, including an affair with Eva Longoria’s Gabrielle Solis. But off screen, Metclafe said Saturday that he wasn’t caught up in the squabbles. “There’s a lot of stories about all the drama on that set between some of our lead females,” he said during a panel at the Southfork Experience. “And I was like, I was oblivious to it, basically, you know, because I was just so thrilled to be on a show and just so in the moment.” Along with Longoria, Metcalfe starred alongside Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, and Nicollette Sheridan, who exited the series after Season 5 due to issues with creator Marc Cherry. Metcalfe said he was happy to just “ride the wave” and that he was “very grateful” to work alongside his costars. He once told Variety that his experience on the show was “everything I thought it would be and more.”
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Tristan Rogers, the legendary Australian actor who starred as Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, has died at 79. Rogers’ longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, said that his role on the drama meant “everything to him.” Rogers, who revealed in July that he had been diagnosed with cancer, was initially brought onto the series for just one day but impressed the crew so much that he became central to the show’s biggest storyline. When he stood as Luke Spencer’s best man during Spencer’s 1981 wedding, 30 million viewers tuned in to see—making it the most-watched soap opera installment in U.S. history. Rogers’ manager said that he loved playing Scorpio and that he “created that role from nothing.” He “was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family‚” she added. General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini called him a “one-of-a-kind talent.” The iconic actor once told The New York Times that Scorpio would stay with him forever: “I think this character will follow me to my grave.”
Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig has been tapped to play the voice of Roboto in the forthcoming Masters of the Universe movie. The big-screen, live-action relaunch of the 1980s cartoon franchise—following the heroics of the sword-fighting He-Man as he battles against the dastardly Skeletor—is currently in post-production. Wiig will play the robotic ally of He-Man, joining Nicholas Galitzine as the warrior prince and Jared Leto as his arch nemesis. Travis Knight, former rapper and Bumblebee director, is calling the shots on the project that brings Mattel’s iconic toy line to life. The star-studded cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. Wiig has some history in the voice-acting game, having previously worked on Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon. Amazon MGM and Mattel Studios have yet to give us much of a glimpse at the world they are creating, with only an official title teaser released last month. The film is slated for theatrical release on June 5, 2026.
As we get older, our bodies slow down their repair signals. As a result, recovery drags, energy dips, and skin, muscle, and mood may start to take a nosedive. One of the latest supplements earning praises for its ability to boost recovery, support gut health, and stabilize energy is colostrum. Colostrum is the first form of milk produced by mammals after birth and is rich in peptides and over 400 bioactive nutrients.
Though the data examining the benefits of colostrum supplementation remains inconclusive, some studies have shown that bovine colostrum (the colostrum sourced from cows) may help support repair in areas like gut lining, tissue regeneration, nutrient absorption, and metabolic balance. Anecdotally, however, the wellness world seems to swear by it, and we’ve jumped on the bandwagon.
Our current favorite colostrum supplement is Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum powder. Each batch is sourced from free-roaming cattle and third-party tested for purity and bioactivity, ensuring a concentrated mix of functional nutrients to support full-body recovery.
Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder works in three phases to build long-term resilience. In the first month, it restores the body’s frontline defenses—users say they feel clearer and less inflamed. Next, amino acids reshape the body, supporting muscle retention while reducing fat. By month three, the brand says you’ll notice more energy, focus, and improved digestion. If you’ve been curious about this buzzy supplement, Healthletic’s Daily Colostrum Powder is a great option.
A new Big Bang Theory spinoff is hitting HBO Max six years after the original series ended, and fans should prepare for a major shakeup. The new show, Stuart Fails To Save the Universe, will once again star Kevin Sussman as the hapless Stuart Bloom. But even though actors Ryan Cartwright and Josh Brener are returning to the franchise, they’ll be coming back as new characters. Cartwright appeared in a one-off guest spot in Season 6 as a British student in Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) class who made Leonard (Johnny Galecki) jealous. And Brener was in two episodes in Season 5 and Season 6, playing poor Stu’s co-worker Dale. But now they’re taking on entirely new roles alongside Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler), and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke). The series—created by Chuck Lorre, who also created the original series—follows Stu, a comic book store owner, as he navigates life. The Big Bang Theory aired for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, averaging 18.6 million viewers per episode in its final season.
Sophie Turner, 29, who rose to international fame with her role as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular HBO series Game of Thrones, told Seth Meyers on Thursday that she unwittingly caused two Hollywood stars to break off their engagement. It was at a GoT Comic-Con after-party around 10 years ago, the same party where Meyers and Turner first met, which “went really south really quick,” Turner said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I brought my best friend from my school days with me, and she saw this actor that she loved,” Turner said, refusing to name the parties involved for fear that she would get in “a lot of trouble.” After her friend’s imploring, Turner waved to the actor, though she hadn’t heard of or met him. Little did Turner know that the actor she had waved to had a jealous fiancée, another Hollywood star, whom Turner was a big fan of and would greet later that night. The actress reportedly told Turner, “Can you stop f---ing flirting with my fiancé?” And, according to Turner, “they broke their engagement that night.” “I didn’t realize I held this power,” Turner joked.
A cold case has been cracked nearly six decades on after an unwitting fisherman found a car at the bottom of a lake. Brody Loch was using a sonar device to help him when it picked up something strange at the bottom of a lake in Sartell, Minnesota. His friend had hooked onto a fish, and as he worked to pull it up, he deployed the device. “When he caught the fish, I turned the transducer around and boom, there it was just sitting on the bottom,” Loch told CBS News. He first detected it some 20ft below the surface Saturday, and went back the following day with family members to verify what he was looking at. After that, he called the authorities, who believe the VIN of the 1960s Buick matches the car belonging to Roy Benn, who disappeared in 1967. Authorities found human remains inside the vehicle that they currently think match those of Benn, who was last seen leaving King’s Supper Club—according to some reports at the time, according to CBS— with a large amount of money. “Tons of credit for a fisherman to actually see that and then have the forethought to call the sheriff’s office and make that report,” said Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord.
A Long Beach man survived two days trapped behind a waterfall before being rescued in what authorities called a “stunning survival story.” The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said 46-year-old Ryan Wardell began hiking Sunday at Seven Teacups, a popular canyoning site near the North Fork of the Kern River, intending to rappel the waterfalls. He was last seen that evening at the top of the falls and never returned to his car. Search teams were alerted Monday, but rescuers postponed search efforts until daylight due to the “technical difficulty of the area.” On Tuesday morning, specialized swift water and search and rescue crews deployed a drone that spotted Wardell behind a large waterfall. A California Highway Patrol helicopter hoisted him to safety. Wardell told deputies he became trapped after coming off his rappel lines and being caught in the river’s hydraulics. He was treated for minor injuries and dehydration before reuniting with his family. TCSO urged visitors to “stay safe, stay smart, and stay alive.”
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
A miles-wide entity hurtling through space at 37 miles per second could be an alien spaceship, scientists have warned. It was spotted by NASA in early July, with the agency dubbing it 3I/ATLAS. They, along with the majority of astronomers, believe it to be nothing more than a harmless comet that will not trouble planet Earth. Not Harvard astrophysics Professor Avi Loeb and his team, however, who think there is a chance the object could be a ship from an interplanetary species. Their paper hypothesizes that it could be an enormous mothership based on the identification of eight anomalies in its profile, each of which is rare. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Loeb—who has often been open-minded about aliens and is well-versed in unconventional theories—proposed the idea of sending a radio message along the lines of: “Hello, welcome to our neighborhood. Peace!” He noted this was not without risk, though, and instead could be received as a threat. His peers, meanwhile, think it’s a long-drifting comet that’s been racing through space for billions of years at 130,000mph—the fastest comet recorded. The same outlet reports Chris Lintott, an astronomer at Oxford University, said Loeb’s claim was “nonsense on stilts.”
Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, has made a record-breaking donation towards cancer research to his alma mater. Knight, along with his wife, Penny, handed the Oregon Health & Science University’s cancer center a whopping $2 billion, which the Portland-based institution said was the largest single donation ever given to an American university, reports The New York Times. “We couldn’t be more excited about the transformational potential of this work for humanity,” the couple said in a statement. The $2 billion will go towards improving “diagnostic capabilities” and ensuring greater access to clinical trials crucial to combating cancer, the university said. Knight, who approved the iconic swooshing tick logo synonymous with Nike, has often donated large sums to his former university where he ran track and field, with several buildings on campus named after him. Dr. Brian Druker, the institute’s chairman of leukemia research, said the Knights’ previous donations had helped establish successful early cancer detection programs and other tests which have “revolutionized” the way they can detect and treat cancer. Knight, 87, worth an estimated $35.4 billion, according to Forbes, stood down as Nike’s president and chief executive in 2004 before retiring as the company’s chairman in 2016.