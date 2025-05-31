‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle

Pop singer Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, died Saturday morning at 70. The patriarch passed away in Los Angeles following a “brief illness,” although the precise cause of death was not immediately disclosed, Starcom Network News first reported. Rihanna, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, had a complicated relationship with her father due to his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He and her mother, Monica Braithwaite, divorced when Rihanna was 14. In a 2011 interview with Vogue, Rihanna called the father-daughter relationship “really strange” and said that he has done things “so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it.” But in 2012, Rihanna said that the two had “repaired” their relationship and, despite often being “awful” to her mom, “It didn’t compare to how great he was as a father.” Prior to his death, Fenty was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his son, Rajad Fenty, visited him this week. Rihanna has not publicly commented on her father’s passing. The tragic passing comes as Rihanna expects her third child with longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Emmy-winning actor Valerie Mahaffey—known for roles in TV series Desperate Housewives and Big Sky—has died at 71. Mahaffey’s husband, actor Joseph Kell, said in a statement to Variety that she died May 30 in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed,” Kell said. After winning an Emmy in 1992 for her role as a hypochondriac in the dramedy Northern Exposure, Mahaffey appeared in dozens of hit shows, including her memorable turn as Alma Hodge, a manipulative ex-wife in ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She was recently featured in the Apple TV+ series’ Echo 3 and the 2020 indie film French Exit along with additional roles in films Sully and Seabiscuit. Mahaffey’s daughter added in a Facebook post, “I don’t really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. I know that’s where you’ll be.”
Having apparently run out of things to do, President Donald Trump reposted a video to Truth Social late Friday night that revived an old chestnut of a conspiracy theory from 2019 that claimed CBS was suppressing footage from his 2015 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The pixelated video is accompanied by text that reads, “You are not supposed to see this video. CBS DELETED this entire episode from their official website. You will not find these segments on YouTube either.” However, Trump’s appearance is readily available on YouTube, where it was uploaded soon after the episode aired in September 2015, including by accounts not affiliated with CBS. As for the entire episode, as CBS told the Associated Press when it fact-checked the same conspiracy theory six years ago, full episodes of the show are only available for up to 30 days after the initial air date. Conspiracy solved!
Three former crew members on ABC’s Doctor Odyssey are suing 20th Century and parent company Disney for allegedly enabling an “unchecked campaign of sexual harassment” for months on the set of the show. According to the report from Variety, the three plaintiffs, all women, allege that the assistant prop master on the series would subject them to “sexual jokes, innuendos, comments, sexual gestures, and images” in addition to “unwanted touching,” which included “openly grabbing a visiting female employee’s buttocks.” The suit claims that Disney hired the assistant prop master and his wife, the lead prop master, despite having “knowledge that prior allegations of sexual harassment had been lodged” against him in 2010, when he worked on the set of House. The man was terminated after his behavior was reported to HR, but the suit claims that his wife then “began to engage in retaliatory behavior.” The entire prop department was later laid off, and the plaintiffs claim they have been blacklisted by Disney in response for coming forward about the harassment.
True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto says that Rust Cohle and Marty Hart could be brought back in an upcoming season. The grizzled, Southern detectives—played by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, respectively—won the near-unanimous praise of audiences and the attention of the industry with Emmy nominations for each of the actors. Yet, despite the gripping performances and twisty, crime-drama plot, neither character returned to the small screen in subsequent seasons and it’s fair to say audiences weren’t thrilled about it. However, speaking to the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, Pizzolatto said the dream of bringing the pair back to the show is still very much alive. “I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that—who knows?—maybe we’ll do it one day,” the writer and director said. “It’s character-based again… But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not.” True Detective is slated for a fifth season return in 2027, with Night Country creator Issa López again at the helm. With production already underway, and McConaughey and Harrelson not pinned for a return, it may be some time until they pick up their badges and guns once more.
Rosie O’Donnell said she will only return to the United States after moving out of the country to escape Donald Trump’s second term on two conditions. The only way for it to be “safe to come back with my child,” she added, is if “this administration is completely finished and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.” O’Donnell spoke to Variety Friday about her recent appearances in And Just Like That... and Hacks, where she said the possibility of appearing in other U.S. shows is unlikely while Trump is still in office. “I was supposed to do, right before I left, an episode of Poker Face,” she said. “I’m hoping that I’ll be able to do that, although I don’t know, with the current political climate.” O’Donnell’s recent guest spots were filmed before Trump was elected in November last year, which prompted the star to move to Dublin, Ireland with her 12-year-old before he was inaugurated. “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” she told CNN in April. Until Trump is out, O’Donnell said Friday, “I’m not going to push” to film on any U.S. sets.
Helen Mirren had some harsh words for her fellow Emmy contenders: “None of us are beauties.” The actress, 79, expressed the sentiment no less than three times while participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress roundtable alongside Kathy Bates, Parker Posey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keri Russell, and Cristin Milioti. The awkward exchange began after the MobLand star said she’d been told she’d never land roles unless she had a nose job. “I elected not to be pretty,” said Mirren. She then turned to the rest of the group and said, “Looking at our faces around this table, none of us are beautiful.” Bates, 76, was quick to disagree, exclaiming, “Oh, get out of town! I feel more beautiful than I have in my entire life.” But Mirren only doubled down, telling the Matlock star, “We’re not. None of us are beauties. We all have really different faces, very interesting faces.” Russell, 49, attempted to ease the tension, telling Mirren, “I know what you mean. Like, ‘model’ beautiful?” Refusing to back down, Mirren replied, “We all know what beautiful is like.” Thankfully, the moderator pivoted to a new subject before Mirren had time to say anything more.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been hit with rape and abuse allegations in a lawsuit filed by an unnamed woman claiming to be an ex-girlfriend. ESPN reported that a Jane Doe alleged in the suit, filed on Thursday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, that Williamson raped her twice in 2020. She also alleged that Williamson had a “continuing pattern of abusive, controlling and threatening behavior” while they were together from 2018 to 2023. Williamson, who was selected as the New Orleans Pelicans’ first overall draft pick in 2019, was allegedly a freshman at Duke when they met. Williamson’s attorneys at Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver, LLC came out swinging in a statement addressing the allegations. “The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless... This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance,” they said. The attorneys added that Williamson and the woman had a “consensual, casual relationship” that ended years ago and “no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns.” A team spokesperson for the Pelicans deferred ESPN to Williamson’s legal team for comment.
Taylor Swift is finally the owner of the best thing that’s ever been hers. In a statement on her website, the singer revealed she’s purchased her music catalog, adding, “All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.” Today’s update marks the end of a six-year squabble over the ownership of Swift’s first six albums. The “All Too Well” singer first raised the issue in 2019, when celebrity manager Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Records, the label that owned her catalog. At the time, Swift said she’d begged the previous owner, Scott Borchetta, for a chance to purchase her masters, and was not only denied, but was never informed that he was selling the rights. Since 2021, Swift has been subverting the ownership debacle by releasing re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” editions of the albums featuring new bonus tracks. However, she’s only released four of the six so far. Addressing whether or not she’ll move forward with re-releasing the remaining two, Swift wrote, “Those two albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right... But if that happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”
Todd Chrisley has been out of prison for just two days, but expect him back on your screens sooner rather than later. Appearing in his first press conference since he was pardoned by Donald Trump, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 57, said he and wife Julie, 52, “started filming literally the night we got home.” After intense lobbying efforts from their daughter, Savannah, the couple received a pardon from Trump on Tuesday for their 2022 convictions for bank and tax fraud. By then, the extended Chrisley family—Savannah, 27, her siblings Chase, 28, Grayson, 19, and Chloe, 12, and their grandmother, “Nanny” Faye, 81—had already filmed a new docuseries for Lifetime chronicling their lives during Todd and Julie’s legal woes. At today’s conference, Savannah, 27, said the series made a fast pivot to document the Chrisleys’ unexpected life change. “We had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes,” Savannah told reporters. “Then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up.” Beyond the new series, Savannah said her parents plan to appear “on quite a few different shows” in the coming months, after leaving prison to find “all the offers rolling in.”