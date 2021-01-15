Desperate New Yorkers Turned Away From Vaccination Site for 2nd Day in a Row
CHAOS AND CONFUSION
For the second day in a row, New Yorkers desperate to get the coronavirus vaccine were turned away from the Brooklyn Army Terminal, one of the city’s two mass vaccination sites, the New York Daily News reports. People both with and without scheduled appointments showed up to the Brooklyn Army Terminal but were turned away. They were told that the site was closed and in some cases received a call rescheduling their appointment. Thursday, New York state’s health department acknowledged that the supply of coronavirus vaccines is “very limited.”
Also on Thursday, rumors had spread via social media leading people to think there were hundreds of extra doses at the terminal that needed to be distributed ASAP. When they arrived, they were told that wasn’t the case, and crowds of people were turned away. City officials said the rumors that had spread were misinformation, but one official told Gothamist that there were indeed extra doses at the site on Thursday. The official said some of those extra doses were sent to hospitals, but that the message about extra vaccines was never meant to be disseminated so widely.